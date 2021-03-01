Raymond James Analysts Give Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) a C$3.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEL. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.67.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$2.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$456.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

