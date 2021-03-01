Raymond James Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $28.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors restated a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.30.

DVN opened at $21.54 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

