Raymond James Boosts frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target to $63.00

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Shares of FTDR opened at $52.37 on Thursday. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $66,899,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,918,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 139.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,244,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 725,564 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in frontdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $23,645,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 595,598 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

