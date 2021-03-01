Raymond James Increases Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to $3.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.22.

Shares of AAVVF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.06. 66,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $386.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.22.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

