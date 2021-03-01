Raymond James Raises Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $65.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

ACHC stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

