Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.