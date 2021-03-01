RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.96

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.96 and last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 342.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

