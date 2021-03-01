Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE: DIR.UN) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/19/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$14.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.75.
  • 2/1/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$13.75 price target on the stock.
  • 2/1/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.
  • 2/1/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.25.

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$12.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.22. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$6.89 and a 52 week high of C$13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.