Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Linde (LIN)

Linde (NYSE: LIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/18/2021 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

2/15/2021 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $283.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

2/8/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/8/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/26/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/26/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LIN stock opened at $244.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Linde by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

