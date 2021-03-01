Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.