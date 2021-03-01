Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.