Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of Hold.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

