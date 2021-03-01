RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the commercialization and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drug Aemcolo(TM) in the U.S. and is planning to launch Talicia(TM) in the U.S. for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults. RedHill’s key clinical late-stage development programs include: RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn’s disease; RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda(TM)), for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; ABC294640 (Yeliva(TM)), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase 2a study for cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation, and RHB-107. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.71. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 87,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

