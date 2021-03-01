Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, an increase of 2,119.2% from the January 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

RNECY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,816. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renesas Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.