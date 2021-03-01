Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Up 11.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price rose 11.4% on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $90.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Renewable Energy Group traded as high as $88.73 and last traded at $86.67. Approximately 1,150,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,141,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.77.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REGI. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.