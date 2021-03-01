Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.07.

DPZ stock opened at $346.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.62. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $275.22 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

