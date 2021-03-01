Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $361,959.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $568,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,425.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,556,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,256.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 101,478 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 158,429 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.