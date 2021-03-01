Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Trinity Capital (TRIN)

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS: TRIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

