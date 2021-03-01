Research Analysts Set Expectations for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GBT. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Shares of GBT opened at $42.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

