Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Synopsys (SNPS)

2/25/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $285.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Synopsys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synopsys is hurting from supply-chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic. The company is also witnessing stiff competition. Moreover, geopolitical challenges coupled with uncertainties related to restrictions over trade with Huawei are other woes. However, Synopsys is benefiting from strong design wins owing to a robust product portfolio. Growth in work-from-home and e-learning trends induced by the coronavirus pandemic is driving demand for bandwidth. Moreover, strong traction for Synopsys’ Fusion Compiler product boosted the top line. Growing demand for advanced technology, design, IP and security solutions is also creating solid prospects. Moreover, rising impact of AI, 5G, IoT and big data is driving investments in new compute and ML architectures. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year.”

1/19/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Synopsys was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/5/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $8.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.17. 1,266,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

