REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading Up 5.2%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 187,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 332,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Get REV Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.42 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in REV Group by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 221,937 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in REV Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.