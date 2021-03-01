Reviewing Coupon Express (OTCMKTS:CPXP) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Coupon Express (OTCMKTS:CPXP) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Coupon Express and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupon Express N/A N/A N/A Lyft -58.70% -60.70% -27.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Coupon Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coupon Express and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupon Express 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 0 9 24 0 2.73

Lyft has a consensus price target of $59.66, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than Coupon Express.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coupon Express and Lyft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupon Express N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lyft $3.62 billion 4.89 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -5.63

Coupon Express has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.

Summary

Lyft beats Coupon Express on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupon Express Company Profile

Coupon Express, Inc., a digital signage company, engages in the placement and management of coupon kiosks in the United States. It provides interactive customer communications systems and applications supporting targeted marketing programs with point-of-purchase services; and information for shoppers and distributors. The company offers in-store customized couponing in various languages for impact in regional independent retailers in the grocery and convenience store industries, enabling retailers to determine price-points for new products and mitigate losses from hard-to-sell items through its proprietary kiosks and services. Coupon Express, Inc., through a joint marketing agreement with Midax, Inc., provides transactions for issuing, redeeming, and reporting coupons, as well as creating loyalty programs and shopping list services. The company was formerly known as PSI Corporation and changed its name to Coupon Express, Inc. in October 2011. Coupon Express, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program that connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options; offers various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and provides transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

