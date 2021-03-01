Rikoon Group LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,634 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $257.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.73 and its 200 day moving average is $257.03. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.