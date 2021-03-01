Rikoon Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $202.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.