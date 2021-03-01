Rikoon Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $83.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $89.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.