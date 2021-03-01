Rikoon Group LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $260.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $280.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

