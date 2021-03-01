Rikoon Group LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 120,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $241.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

