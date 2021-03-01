Rikoon Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOT. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE:TOT opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.