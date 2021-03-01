Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 131,200 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REI. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 199,491 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 161,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.22 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.63.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

