Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Short Interest Update

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAHGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,417. Roan Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11.

Get Roan Holdings Group alerts:

Roan Holdings Group Company Profile

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd. operates as a non-bank financial corporation that provides financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals in the People's Republic of China. It also provides health management, insurance, healthcare, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.