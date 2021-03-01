Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,906 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,961 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $936,775.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,767,947 shares of company stock worth $100,977,149. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

