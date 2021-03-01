Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 258,647 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 254,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,426,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.