Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.62.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total value of $19,598,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900,807 shares of company stock valued at $331,332,144 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Roku by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Roku by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $395.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.81 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.