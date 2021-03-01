ROOBEE Achieves Market Cap of $11.95 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $11.95 million and $1.00 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.54 or 0.00477874 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.