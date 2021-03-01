Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV owned about 5.40% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,100. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.