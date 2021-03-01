Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,217 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.79 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,606 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

