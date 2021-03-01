Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 50 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 77.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,358,000 after buying an additional 63,774 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 65.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.64.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,691. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.41. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

