Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,281 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,514,923 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 102,508 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 115,508 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.84 and a 200-day moving average of $218.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

