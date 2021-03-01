Rosenblatt Securities Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $550.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $443.50.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $392.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of -138.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

