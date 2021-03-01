Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00006020 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $324,944.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00524329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00073141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00078749 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00077375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.31 or 0.00464693 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,105 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

