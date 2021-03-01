Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$5.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.73.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$517.13 million and a PE ratio of -11.52. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$4.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.10.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

