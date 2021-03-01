Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$64.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CAR.UN traded up C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$52.27. 360,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.25. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$36.40 and a 52-week high of C$61.29.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

