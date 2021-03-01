Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

ATC opened at $20.29 on Monday. Atotech has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $20.83.

Get Atotech alerts:

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.