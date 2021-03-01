Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to $120.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.24.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.