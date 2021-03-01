Royal Bank of Canada Raises Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$3.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.33.

AAV stock opened at C$2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$489.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.05. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.84.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

