Royal Bank of Canada Raises Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$36.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday.

MFI stock opened at C$26.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.69. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$17.04 and a 12 month high of C$30.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

