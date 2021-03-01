Royal Bank of Canada Raises Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$4.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLZ.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE PLZ.UN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.82 million and a P/E ratio of -24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.65 and a 1-year high of C$4.57.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.