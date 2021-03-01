Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Short Interest Update

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the January 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROCLF opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

Get Royal Olympic Cruise Lines alerts:

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Company Profile

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.