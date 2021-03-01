Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $175.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.66. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

