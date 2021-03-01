Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.14% of Herman Miller worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLHR stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

