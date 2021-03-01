Royce & Associates LP Purchases 41,567 Shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 6.02% of Unique Fabricating worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Unique Fabricating, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised Unique Fabricating from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

